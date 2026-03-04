1 dead, 1 hurt in incident at MetroWest apartment complex, police say

The Brief One person was found dead at an apartment complex in MetroWest on Wednesday, police said. A second person was found injured and taken to the hospital.



One person was killed after an apparent shooting at an apartment complex in MetroWest, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orlando police officers responded to The Palms Club Orlando in MetroWest around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4. Officers found one person dead and a second person with serious injuries. That person was taken to the hospital.

Few details have been released. Police have not yet shared details on the circumstances, the name of the person who was deceased, nor details on whether officers are looking for any potential suspects.