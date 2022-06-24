Florida storm damage: snapped trees flooded streets in Ocala after Friday storms

Storms that moved through Central Florida Friday evening ripped the awning off a fast-food restaurant, knocked over trees, and flooded streets in Ocala, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Photos shared on their Facebook page showed multiple trees knocked over and limbs down, including one that appeared to have fallen on a house, vehicles stranded in flooded roadways, and a damaged restaurant.

FOX 35 STORM TEAM: Latest forecast, radar maps, and hour-by-hour forecast

Strong storms moved across the area later Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue several severe thunderstorm warnings for various counties in the area.