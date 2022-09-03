WATCH: Large rattlesnake found outside Florida home

A venomous snake was captured outside a home in Florida, according to a post on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

This video shows deputies capturing the eastern diamondback rattlesnake and releasing it in the wilderness.

"If you encounter a venomous animal, do not approach it and contact a licensed professional for removal," read a caption accompanying the post.

TRENDING: Cottonmouth snake eats Burmese python in Florida: See the wild X-ray

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, eastern diamondback rattlesnakes are found throughout the southeastern United States and have an average length of three to six feet.