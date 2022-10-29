WATCH: FHP trooper saves life of motorcyclist found laying on sidewalk in Kissimmee

A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper found a motorcyclist lying on the sidewalk in Kissimmee, Florida, and performed CPR, saving the man's life, according to the FHP Orlando.

Trooper Joseph Santos began CPR on the man, who started breathing moments later, the FHP said.

Video posted by the FHP Orlando, which they said was captured from Trooper Santos’s patrol car on Friday, shows the trooper doing CPR on a man at the side of a roadway in Kissimmee. FHP said that Trooper Santos’s actions saved the motorcyclist’s life.

MORE NEWS: Hours-long high-speed chase through Florida, Georgia in stolen Hellcat ends with arrests of 3: FHP

The FHP reported that the rider has since recovered and has been released from the hospital.