Watch as a young Bald eagle goes fishing in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A juvenile Bald eagle in Scottsdale, Arizona is seen circling a body of water on March 1 and catching a fish from the water.
Tom Lancione took the video and says he's worked in Scottsdale for almost four decades as a bartender and still walks the area at least three hours a day, making him familiar with the area.
He's seen the bird multiple times with his friend Pam, who he says is a birder, and they've named the eagle "Sparky."
They believe he could be the offspring of another eagle in the area they've named "Bandit."
At about the age of 5, Bald eagles will begin developing white feathers on their heads, giving them their iconic look.
Learn more about Bald eagles here.
Related Stories:
- Yellowstone, America's 1st national park, turns 150
- See a 'frozen' or upside down hummingbird during winter? It could be in a hibernation like state
- First bat falcon spotted in US at Texas wildlife refuge
- 'Hank the Tank’: 500-pound black bear ransacks Lake Tahoe homes, evades authorities
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement