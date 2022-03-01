Expand / Collapse search

Watch as a young Bald eagle goes fishing in Scottsdale

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:42PM
Wild Nature
FOX 10 Phoenix

Watch as a young Bald eagle goes fishing in Scottsdale

A juvenile Bald eagle in Scottsdale, Arizona is seen circling a body of water on March 1 and catching a fish from the water. Tom Lancione took this video and says he's worked in the area for almost four decades and still walks at least three hours a day. He's seen the bird multiple times with his friend Pam, and they've named the eagle "Sparky."

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A juvenile Bald eagle in Scottsdale, Arizona is seen circling a body of water on March 1 and catching a fish from the water.

Tom Lancione took the video and says he's worked in Scottsdale for almost four decades as a bartender and still walks the area at least three hours a day, making him familiar with the area.

He's seen the bird multiple times with his friend Pam, who he says is a birder, and they've named the eagle "Sparky."

They believe he could be the offspring of another eagle in the area they've named "Bandit."

At about the age of 5, Bald eagles will begin developing white feathers on their heads, giving them their iconic look.

Learn more about Bald eagles here.

Related Stories:

Phoenix cat chases away coyote from his home

A Phoenix couple caught their cat chasing away a coyote from their home early in the morning and it was all captured on their security camera. "Lucky, spunky cat."

'His bite radius was six to seven inches': North Phoenix dog attacked by javelina

Mark Spray and his dogs Blue and Monte were walking up the driveway of their home after their nightly walk, and meeting them at the top, a javelina.

Dog survives incident with mountain lion in Arizona: 'Most horrifying thing I've ever seen'

It's a miraculous story after a couple took their dog hiking at Oak Creek Canyon and the unthinkable happened – a mountain lion grabbed their dog and ran off.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: