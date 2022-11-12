Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'

Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!

"While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."

Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. According to Volusia County officials, 49 beachfront buildings have been deemed unsafe. That includes 24 hotels and condos and 25 single-family homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea.

Drone video shows parts of residents patios and backyards on the coast just wash away. Furniture was scattered in the water. A swimming pool was seen dangling over the edge – another snapped in half and fell into the surf.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole

Officials say that even if a structure looks sturdy and has no visible signs of damage, don't risk it.

"It does not mean there are no foundational or other underlying problems that may lead to a collapse."

In addition to the beachside homes, officials say coastal structures like piers, walkways and anything else manufactured or by nature – have also been seriously compromised by the compound impacts of Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.