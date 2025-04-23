Florida deputies search for wanted fugitive after he flees, abandons car on beach

The Brief Cody Ryan Henderson, a wanted 39-year-old fugitive in several counties, was recently spotted in Florida. Deputies say they attempted to make a felony stop, but Henderson fled and then abandoned his car on the beach in Daytona. In addition to his criminal history, Henderson's charges include operating a chop shop, forgery, terroristic threats and obstruction.



A wanted fugitive that was spotted during an attempted felony stop is now on the run in Florida after deputies say he fled the scene and abandoned his vehicle on the beach.

Wanted fugitive spotted in Daytona Beach

What we know:

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they first spotted 39-year-old Cody Ryan Henderson when they attempted to make a felony stop on Tuesday.

However, deputies said Henderson fled from the scene and then abandoned his truck on the beach in Daytona. He was not immediately located by officials, despite a search of the area.

The truck is no longer in Henderson's possession.

Criminal history and multiple charges

Dig deeper:

Authorities say Henderson is wanted in Georgia for several charges, including operating a chop shop, forgery, terroristic threats and obstruction.

Records show his criminal history includes aggravated assault, and deputies say he has been known to carry a firearm.

Cody Ryan Henderson, a wanted fugitive out of several counties in Georgia, was last spotted in Daytona Beach. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Where is Cody Ryan Henderson?

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Henderson's location is asked to call 911.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: