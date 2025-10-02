Fugitive wanted for murder arrested in DeLand after 2-month investigation, officials say

The Brief Mark Brown, 68, was arrested on Wednesday in DeLand and is charged with capital murder. Brown is accused of killing 69-year-old Mona Sloop in July in Searcy County, Arkansas. Authorities say the case is still active and ongoing, and other associated arrests are possible.



A wanted Arkansas fugitive accused of murder was arrested on Wednesday in DeLand after a two-month investigation, officials say.

Volusia deputies apprehend fugitive

What we know:

Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies with the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) say they captured a fugitive wanted by Arkansas State Police for murder.

The VSO says 68-year-old Mark Brown was taken into custody on North Shell Road in DeLand. He is being held in the Volusia County Jail with no bond.

The arrest comes after a two-month investigation.

Brown, of DeLand, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 69-year-old Mona Sloop that occurred back in July in Searcy County, Arkansas.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet shared any details when it comes to a possible motive for Sloop's alleged murder. The relationship between Sloop and Brown prior to the incident is unknown.

What happened to Mona Sloop?

What's next:

Authorities say the case is still active and ongoing, and other associated arrests are possible.

Mark Brown (Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

On July 29, deputies with the Searcy County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a home on Shady Grove Road in Searcy County, Arkansas, where they found Sloop's body.

A department spokesperson confirmed that Sloop had been dead for "an unknown period of time" when she was found.

Officials determined that the incident was isolated.