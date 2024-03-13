Wanted Florida shoplifting crew arrested after high-speed chase ends in retention pond

Three alleged shoplifters, two of whom had active warrants, were arrested after they landed in a retention pond while fleeing from deputies in Palm Coast.

The situation began when deputies were called to Palm Coast's Town Center around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses told deputies they saw three people wearing surgical masks shoplifting from Bath & Body Works and TJ Maxx.

When a deputy arrived, he saw two women carrying large shopping bags who matched the description of the alleged suspects exiting the store.

Once the deputy turned on his emergency lights, the women ran toward a white Toyota, getting inside.

The driver of the car reversed and narrowly missed a witness's car before fleeing onto State Road 100.

When deputies laid out stop sticks near a gas station on Highway 100 East at I-95, the car driver swerved and drove into a retention pond.

The three people in the car, 36-year-old Amanda Wright, 29-year-old Tiara Gailyard, and 28-year-old Gerald Jenkins, all of Jacksonville, were arrested after being pulled from the partially submerged car.

When searching the car, deputies found stolen property from two businesses, merchandise and bags from dozens of other retailers, and a metal magnetic device used to remove anti-theft devices at retail stores.

The trio is accused of stealing $1,836 worth of items from the Palm Coast retail stores, including 50 candles from Bath & Body Works.

Jenkins had three active fugitive warrants from Hillsborough, Marion, and Duval counties.

Gailyard had an active fugitive warrant for shoplifting in St. Johns County.

Wright is on probation for a July 2022 retail theft conviction out of Jacksonville.