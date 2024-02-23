Wanted Florida man last seen in Orlando; Have you seen him?

article

A man wanted for facilitating dog fighting in South Florida was last seen in Orlando, according to police.

Jonathan Corraliza has an arrest warrant for aggravated animal cruelty related to a dog fight that left the animal in bad shape.

On December 7, Hollywood police officers responded to 1507 Coolidge Street after a neighbor said they heard dogs fighting and saw one that was injured.

Officers spoke with the dog's owner, Corraliza, who said he'd take the dog to the vet.

When a follow-up on the home was conducted, Corraliza was not home and the dog was seen in bad shape and the injuries did not appear to be treated.

A petition was filed to remove the dog from Corraliza's property and transfer it to Paws2Care Coalition Inc., police said.

Corraliza reportedly left Hollywood immediately after the incident and was last seen in Orlando.

Police are asking that anyone with information on Corraliza's whereabouts call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.