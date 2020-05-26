Want to watch the SpaceX launch? Here's where you can and can't park

article

Port Canaveral has released its plan for public access to the Port for viewing the scheduled May 27 liftoff of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, the first crewed mission launched from the U.S. since 2011.

The launch is scheduled for May 27, at 4:33 p.m. from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center north of the Port. FOX 35 News will be bringing you LIVE coverage starting at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday during Good Day Orlando.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, access to popular launch viewing points at Port Canaveral will be limited, and traffic in and around the Port will be controlled.

“We recognize this launch will be a seminal moment in Brevard County’s long history of involvement with space flight and one that has generated tremendous public interest,” said Port CEO Capt. John Murray. “We collaborated with Space Florida, participated in the County’s planning process, and worked in partnership with state and local agencies to address some of the public’s demand while maintaining our continued focus on public health and safety.”

Drivers should enter the Port at George King Boulevard from State Roads A1A or 528. After liftoff, there will be no entrance to the Port and motorists should exit on George King Boulevard for SR A1A or SR 528.

Passholders heading to Jetty Park should enter the Port via George King Boulevard, then depart after launch via North Atlantic Avenue or George King Boulevard.

JETTY PARK

Parking is limited to Annual Passholders;

Lot will close when 50% vehicle capacity is reached. No walk-ins or bicyclists will be allowed to enter the park.

BOAT RAMPS PARKING

Freddie Patrick Boat Ramps and Rodney S. Ketcham Park Boat Ramps vehicle and trailer parking will be open and available to boaters on a first-come, first-serve basis until capacity is reached. Boat Ramps parking lots are exclusively for boater vehicles and trailers using boat ramps. Limited single-vehicle parking is available. Boaters at all times – whether parking at ramp lots or not— may access the ramps to drop their boat and tackle and seek parking elsewhere.

COVE PARKING FOR RESTAURANTS

Paved parking lot south of the Cove dining district with be open exclusively for Cove merchant patrons. Lot will be closed when maximum vehicle capacity is reached.

ACCESSIBLE PARKING

Paved parking spaces on Mullet Drive to the north of the Exploration Tower and adjacent to Cove dining will be open. No should parking will be allowed.

Exploration Tower and parking lot closed

All cruise terminal parking garages are closed

No parking on George King Blvd. or any Port roadways

No parking on unpaved lots or grassy surface areas

No parking allowed on State Road 401

No parking allowed on State Road 528 median

When the launch happens, you will be able to watch it live on FOX35ORLANDO.COM.




