Astronauts take part in dress rehearsal prior to upcoming manned mission aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon

Two astronauts and their crew are now one step closer to taking part in the first manned space flight from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

SpaceX and NASA are expected to launch the first astronauts from American soil in nearly a decade on May 27 from Kennedy Space Center’s launch complex 39A. This will be the first crewed mission into orbit from the U.S. since the end of the space shuttle in 2011.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, two veterans of the shuttle program, will ride SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft into orbit on top of a Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

New pictures from SpaceX showed Hurley and Behnken taking part in a dress rehearsal at Kennedy Space Center on Saturday.

Upon liftoff on Wednesday, the astronauts will ride SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft into orbit on top of a Falcon 9 rocket. NASA said that they will go to the International Space Station for the Demo-2 mission, testing the Dragon spacecraft systems for the first time in orbit before beginning their extended stay in space.

If the mission is successful, it will validate SpaceX’s crew transportation system, including the launch pad, rocket, spacecraft, and operational capabilities. This will lead the way for future space travel, like to the Moon and Mars.

The Crew Dragon capsule sits atop a Falcon 9 rocket at Kennedy Space Center, ready for the DM-2 mission (SpaceX photo)

Liftoff time is expected to be around 4:32 p.m. EDT. on May 27.

