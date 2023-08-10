Walt Disney World unveils exclusive offer for Florida residents

Experience the magic of Walt Disney World without breaking the bank!

Florida residents have the opportunity to snag an all-new deal that includes two parks for just $159 plus tax, according to Walt Disney World. The all-new Disney 2-Park Explorer Ticket is valid for admission to EPCOT and Disney's Animal Kingdom from August 1 to September 29 of this year.

Guests can only visit one theme park per day with this ticket, but admission is valid on consecutive or nonconsecutive days. Theme park reservations are also required under this special two-day ticket plan.

For $35 more, guests can add on the Water Park and Sports option, where you can visit a Disney water park, golf course or mini golf course on two additional days.

All tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable.

All tickets expire September 29.

Click here for more information or to book.