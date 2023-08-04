Florida man sues Disney for $50K after allegedly falling off popular ride: lawsuit

A man is suing Disney after he reportedly fell off a theme park ride at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom in April 2022, causing him "severe and permanent injuries," according to a lawsuit filed in Orange County court last month.

On April 28, 2022, Billy Williams, of Orange County, said he was trying to board the Haunted Mansion ride with his wife when a Disney employee hit the emergency stop button. The incident caused the ride to jolt without warning and Williams fell off the ride and onto the ground, the suit alleged.

Williams is seeking $50,000 in damages from Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, US, Inc., alleging the theme park was negligent for "failing to maintain the premises in a reasonable safe condition" and failed to correct or make him aware of the dangerous situation.

FOX 35 News has reached out to Disney for comment.