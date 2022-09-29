Walt Disney World to reopen Friday after closing for Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World Resort said it will begin to reopen its theme parks and Disney Springs operations in a phased approach starting on Friday, Sept. 30, park officials said in an email to FOX 35 News.

The company decided to close all of its Orlando theme parks and water parks earlier this week as Hurricane Ian neared Florida and eventually made landfall as a category 4 storm, impacting Central Florida.

Disney said it is closely monitoring weather conditions as it assesses the impact the storm had on its property.

"We are seeing the impacts of Hurricane Ian across Florida and are thinking of our neighbors in Central Florida and across the state," Disney said in a statement." We will share more information about our plan to support relief efforts for our Florida neighbors soon. We thank our first responders and community leaders for their courageous efforts in preparing for and managing the storm’s impact. To our cast members in Florida and in South Carolina, thank you for selflessly taking care of our guests."

The parks will remain closed to guests Thursday.

Operating hours for Friday were not immediately available, but Disney plans to provide an update later Thursday on its website.