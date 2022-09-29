Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
12
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Osceola County, Polk County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:08 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:37 PM EDT until THU 8:30 PM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 11:30 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County

Walt Disney World to reopen Friday after closing for Hurricane Ian

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 3:30PM
FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World Resort said it will begin to reopen its theme parks and Disney Springs operations in a phased approach starting on Friday, Sept. 30, park officials said in an email to FOX 35 News.

The company decided to close all of its Orlando theme parks and water parks earlier this week as Hurricane Ian neared Florida and eventually made landfall as a category 4 storm, impacting Central Florida. 

Disney said it is closely monitoring weather conditions as it assesses the impact the storm had on its property.

Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida

A Disney World hotel guest took video of the flooding outside the Swan and Dolphin Resort as Hurricane Ian lashed Orlando, Florida. Ian has since downgraded to a tropical storm. (Credit: JaiHawkFly)

"We are seeing the impacts of Hurricane Ian across Florida and are thinking of our neighbors in Central Florida and across the state," Disney said in a statement." We will share more information about our plan to support relief efforts for our Florida neighbors soon. We thank our first responders and community leaders for their courageous efforts in preparing for and managing the storm’s impact. To our cast members in Florida and in South Carolina, thank you for selflessly taking care of our guests."

The parks will remain closed to guests Thursday.

Operating hours for Friday were not immediately available, but Disney plans to provide an update later Thursday on its website.