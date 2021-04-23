Walt Disney World shows off images of SpaceX crewed launch

article

The Most Magical Place on Earth is showing off images it captured of SpaceX's overnight launch.

Photos were taken of the rocket, carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station, over Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom and Batuu inside Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Hollywood Studios.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew Dragon atop, as seen from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., after launching early Friday morning, April 23, 2021, from NASA’s Kennedy Expand

A vapor trail from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket hangs in the air as seen from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., following an early-morning launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Expand

A vapor trail from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket hangs in the air as seen from Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., following an early-morning launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Expand

A vapor trail from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket hangs in the air as seen from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., following an early-morning launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Expand

Advertisement

The launch was a sight to see, even Disney had to capture the historic moment.

RELATED: Godspeed! SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to the International Space Station

RELATED: PHOTOS: SpaceX completes pre-dawn Crew-2 launch

RELATED: Meet the astronauts on the NASA, SpaceX Crew-2 mission