Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando to present reopening plans on Wednesday

article

Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando will present their reopening plans on Wednesday after months of being shut down because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During an Orange County briefing on Tuesday, Mayor Jerry Demings announced that Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando will present their reopening plans at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to the task.

The Orange County Task Force will vote on whether to submit the plans for approval by Mayor Demings. If Demings approves of their plans, they will then be sent to Governor Ron DeSantis for final approval.

MORE NEWS: Here's what to expect when Universal Orlando reopens with new safety measures on June 5

Universal Orlando Resort presented last Thursday and by Friday afternoon, both Demings and DeSantis had approved of their phased reopening plan. They will open to the public on June 5th with new safety measures in place, including mandatory masks and temperature checks upon entry

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando