Walt Disney World annual passes are getting more expensive, but new passes still not on sale

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Walt Disney World
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The price of Walt Disney World's annual passes are going up, though those wanting to purchase a new pass – and not renewing one – will still have to wait to buy one.

On Tuesday, Disney confirmed that annual passes would increase between $43 and $100.

Currently, Disney offers four passes to its Walt Disney World theme parks – Pixie, Pirate, Sorcerer, and Incredi-Pass. However, new sales for its Pirate, Sorcerer, and Incredi-Pass remain paused "as we stay focused on our current Passholders," Disney said in a statement.

Disney did not say when, or if, new sales of annual passes would go on sale.

The Pixie Pass – a pass only available to Florida residents and limited to weekday visits – remains on sale.

New Disney Annual Pass prices

  • Incredi-Pass: $1,399 ($100 increase)
  • Sorcerer: $969 ($70 increase)
  • Pirate: $749 ($50 increase)
  • Pixie $399 (no chance)

In its release, Disney said it was seeing strong demand from its annual passholders and high renewal rates. It comes weeks after two passholders in Florida filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney World alleging breach of contract over its reservations system and blockout dates. A similar lawsuit was previously filed in California by some Disneyland Passholders.

Disney also announced new park-specific pricing for each of its theme parks that would fluctuate with demand. Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park will be the most expensive park to visit – ranging between $124 & $189 for a one-day, one-park ticket – beginning Dec. 8, 2022.

Add-ons, including Disney's Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus, which allows people to visit more than one theme park in a day, will also increase with demand, Disney said. Exact pricing was not released. 