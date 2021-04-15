Volusia sheriff: Bodycam shows how deputies deescalated intense situation

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says he released a bodycam video of deputies using a Taser, as a suspect is fighting with them. He wants the public to see how intense it can get.

Deputies say that George Prosock, 42, is seen on bodycam resisting arrest after being accused of trespassing on private property. Deputies say the owner called for help after noticing a suspicious person. When they arrived, they say Prosock would not back down.

Sheriff Chitwood says his deputies were out in a remote area, not knowing what would happen next.

"He’s delusional. He’s talking about different things. And at one point in time, he attacks one of the deputies and she’s brand new."

Deputies say that as Prosock continued to ignore them, they got their Tasers ready. After verbal warnings, the Taser is deployed. With a rifle pointed at him, he backs down. Sheriff Chitwood says his deputies never fired their guns.

"You watch him pull the probes out and the fight is on. And I’m extremely proud of the deputy’s ability to deescalate. This guy attacked him, the Taser was of no effect. They did not resort to deadly force."

He says no one suffered any major injuries.

Prosock is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.