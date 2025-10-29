Volusia Schools, teachers union reach new contract agreement

The Brief Volusia County Schools and the teachers union reached a tentative contract raising the base teacher salary to $50,000. The deal includes a 2% cost-of-living raise, new retention and longevity supplements, and paid bereavement leave. The agreement still needs to be ratified by union members.



Volusia County Schools and the Volusia United Educators Instructional union have reached a tentative agreement on a new teacher contract that includes salary increases, retention incentives, and new paid leave benefits.

Under the agreement, the base teacher salary will rise to $50,000, and instructional staff with at least one year of service will receive a 2% cost-of-living adjustment. The deal also includes a 0.65% pay increase through the state’s Teacher Salary Increase Allocation, reflecting an adjustment in state education funding.

Teachers will now receive two days of paid bereavement leave and a $2 increase in the retention supplement multiplier for each year of service.

Superintendent Carmen Balgobin said the agreement demonstrates the district’s commitment to supporting educators.

"Our employees — every single one of them — matter to us," she said. "We are proud that this agreement raises starting pay and increases retention incentives for experienced teachers."

The contract also provides annual retention supplements ranging from $375 to more than $5,000 for teachers with five or more years of experience, and longevity supplements between $100 and $1,500 for those with at least 11 years of service.

The agreement still requires ratification by union members. Details about the voting process and payment schedule will be announced soon.