Volusia plans to raise beach fees for out-of-county visitors

Volusia County wants to bring in more money for its beaches.

For many visitors, that would mean paying more to use them.

"Some may look at the costs involved and say alright, maybe I'm not sure I want to go there. Maybe I'll go somewhere else that won't charge me as much to go on the beach," said Gary Rich, a Daytona Beach resident.

Volusia County said raising many beach fees could more than double the money it uses to preserve and protect the beach.

"We pride ourselves in Volusia County on having the world's most accessible beach, in addition to the world's most famous beach, and we're gonna keep that up," said Benjamin Bartlett, Volusia Public Works Director.

When driving on the beach, out-of-county visitors would pay more, with daily access rising from $20 to $30 and annual passes rising from $100 to $150.

The current $25 fee would drop to zero for registered Volusia residents. The county also has about 2,600 free parking spaces.

Those would stay free for registered residents, but out-of-county visitors would pay $20 per day or need a $100 annual pass to use them.

"We receive direction from the council on how to move forward with the solicitation as well as the beach fees. That direction needs to be put into an ordinance and beach code needs to be amended to reflect that direction," Bartlett said.

If approved, the new fees will go into effect on October 1.