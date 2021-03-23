Volusia County gun store reacts to President Biden's call for assault weapon ban

article

Gun advocates say President Biden’s call to ban assault weapons is not the solution, following a mass shooting that left 10 people dead in Colorado.

President Biden is pushing for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, saying it would save American lives.

"We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines again. I got that done when I was a senator. It passed. It was a law for the longest time and it brought down these mass killings. We can do it again," he said.

In a presidential address following the mass shooting, he also mentioned closing loopholes in background checks.

"We can close the loopholes in our background check system, including the Charleston loophole. That’s one of the best tools we have right now to prevent gun violence," he said.

Ron Perkins is the owner of Top Gun in Volusia County. He said a ban on assault weapons would not change anything.

Advertisement

"I’ve had millions upon millions of firearms, AR-15s and handguns and shotguns. Not a single one has ever jumped up out of my case and shot anybody by itself, you know? So, I still fail to ever believe the guns are the problem. The people are the problem that are behind these things. They don’t shoot people themselves," he said.

He agrees there could be some changes to the background check system, but overall he said the president’s efforts won’t decrease mass shootings.

"You know it’s never gonna work, you know, you can’t disarm us. These criminals are going to steal their guns, gonna steal their knives, going to steal whatever they want to get what they want. It's proven in history," he said.