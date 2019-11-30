Volusia deputies searching for two kids missing after custody visit with mother

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is searching for two children they said went missing after a visit with their non-custodial mother.

Deputies said Isabelle Jones, 11, and Xzavier Espinosa, 5, and their grandmother met up with the children's mother on Friday, Nov. 29, at a Lowe's in DeLand. Their grandmother was given custody due to a violent domestic living environment with Guiterrez and her live-in boyfriend, deputies said.

"The Sheriff’s Office was alerted when Guiterrez failed to return the children, Isabelle Jones, 11, and Xzavier Espinosa, 5, at the required time, 5:30 p.m.," the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Margarita Guiterrez

Authorities said Guiterrez is driving an unknown vehicle. Marion County sheriff’s deputies said they attempted to find Guiterrez and the children at her Marion County residence, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Volusia Sheriff’s Office at 386-239-8276.