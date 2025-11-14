Volusia deputies search for man who fled in stolen car, hid in swamp

The Brief Volusia County deputies are searching for a man they say fled from deputies in a stolen vehicle and then hid in a swamp. Deputies said Earl Dorey, 37, led deputies on a chase into DeLeon Springs State Park. Dorey is considered armed and dangerous.



A man who fled from deputies in a stolen car before hiding in a swamp in Volusia County is still on the run, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

Deputies said Earl Dorey, 37, was spotted in a stolen car on Wednesday. Dorey abandoned the car near DeLeon Springs State Park after running over stopsticks, and then he fled into the state park where he hid in a swamp, according to deputies.

During the pursuit, deputies said Dorey pointed a gun at them and threatened to harm himself.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released body-cam footage of deputies searching for Dorey in the swamp. Deputies said Dorey went further into the swamp, and they were unable to locate him.

Two other people who were with Dorey at the time of the chase were arrested, deputies said.

Dorey is wanted on charges of grand theft of a vehicle and resisting officers, according to deputies. He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Deputies said they believe Dorey is armed.

Anyone with information about Dorey’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.