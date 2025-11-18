Volusia County woman threw coffee on mother, baby in dog leash dispute, deputies say

The Brief A Volusia County woman is accused of throwing coffee on a mother and her young son during an argument over a dog leash. The confrontation happened last week when Kelly Brisell said she was walking with her son and her dog. Nina Jaaskelainen, originally from Finland, threw coffee on the woman and her child after becoming upset the woman's dog wasn't on a leash, deputies say.



A Volusia County woman is facing battery charges after she threw coffee on a mother and her baby during a dispute over a dog leash, according to deputies.

What we know:

The confrontation happened Friday morning in the 4100 block of Quail Ranch Road in New Smyrna Beach, according to a report from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly Brisell told deputies she was walking with her son Owen and her dog at 8:20 a.m. Brissell said they were near a residence when a woman on the property began yelling at her because Brisell’s dog wasn’t on a leash.

The woman, identified as Nina Jaaskelainen, of Finland, threw coffee on Brisell’s dog, Brisell told deputies. Brisell said she began arguing with Jaaskelainen. During the argument, Jaaskelainen threw coffee on Brisell and her son, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to deputies, Brisell recorded video of the confrontation. The video showed Jaaskelainen with a coffee mug in her hand while arguing with Brisell. The deputy said Brisell, her son and her dog also had dried coffee on them.

Jaaskelainen told deputies that she threw coffee on Brisell’s dog, but she denied intentionally throwing coffee on Brisell and her baby.

Jaaskelainen was arrested and charged with battery. She was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies also contacted ICE, which determined Jaaskelainen is in the country illegally. She is now subject to deportation and a detainer has been placed on her.