Panama City tornadoes: NWS confirms EF2, EF3 tornadoes touched down in Florida Panhandle

On Tuesday, a sprawling storm hit the U.S. South with tornado warnings and high winds that blew roofs off homes, flipped over campers, and tossed furniture in Florida.

At least three deaths were attributed to the storm system as it moved through the Florida Panhandle and into parts of Alabama and Georgia by sunrise Tuesday, along with several reports of radar-confirmed tornadoes, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Storm-related injuries were reported in Florida, but no deaths.

The NWS sent out tornado survey teams on Wednesday to examine suspected tornado damage and said additional teams would be deployed on Thursday. The NWS later confirmed that at least two strong tornadoes hit Bay County, where significant damage was seen around the Panama City area.

"We can confirm that one tornado touched down in the Lower Grand Lagoon area and tracked northeastward into Panama City before lifting. This tornado will be rated EF3 due to damage in the Lower Grand Lagoon area," the NWS tweeted. "A second tornado spawned from the same parent supercell thunderstorm touched down in the Lynn Haven area and tracked northeastward, resulting in significant damage in the Deer Point Lake area. This tornado will be rated as an EF2 due to damage in the Deer Point Lake area."

A section of Panama City Beach, Florida, showed parts of roofs blown away, furniture, fences, and debris strewn about, and a house that appeared tilted on its side, leaning on another home. About 10 miles (16 kilometers) away in Panama City, police early Tuesday asked residents to stay indoors and off the roads "unless absolutely necessary."

A wind gust of 106 mph (171 kph) was recorded before dawn near the coast in Walton County, Florida.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office in the Florida Panhandle posted photos of power lines draped across a road, damage to a gas station, and large pieces of building materials littering the area. About 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast, in Jackson County, Florida, photos showing damage to a campground and RV park in Marianna were posted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.