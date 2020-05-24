Volusia County sheriff says he's looking for money-throwing troublemakers who created large, disruptive crowd

All along the beach, there’s lots of security after deputies say the crowds got out of hand on Saturday night.

Law enforcement is out in full force along Atlantic Avenue after chaos erupted when, they say, people from a white car started throwing money into the crowd on a busy Daytona Beach street.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said, "This type of behavior is unacceptable. We don’t want people coming and disrupting our city. "

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he plans to arrest the person or persons responsible, saying, "He [the suspect] was making a rap video from what we’re learning."

Police said a shooting along Ocean Avenue also took place injuring two people, along with several others.

Chief Capri said, "We later found out that four people were also hit by shrapnel. [They] had minor injuries."

Chief Capri said his officers were prepared for the big crowds, even after an event called "Orlando Invades Daytona" was canceled.

But, 5,000 to 10,000 people still gathered despite the pandemic.

"I’m not the social distancing police. That’s not my job. We went around and asked crowds to disperse," Chief Capri said.

Tourist Dale Weaver said, "When they dispersed the crowd from the beach, it spilled over into the streets. And it was just a big mess of people."

He came here from Nashville with his son to enjoy the beach.

"Obviously, they took control of the situation pretty quick, so we feel safe out walking around," Weaver said.

Daytona Beach Councilwoman Billie Wheeler says something needs to improve.

"One person was calling me and I heard gunshots in the background. That’s unacceptable. One hotel had 26 families move out this morning."

And as for social distancing, beachgoer Kaliyah Anderson said, "It’s been like packed. Everybody is just... I don’t think people really care about the quarantine."

Anyone with information on who could be the suspect, or suspects, in the white car throwing money into the crowd is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.