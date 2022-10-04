Volusia County Schools temporarily relocates some bus stops before school restart

Students and teachers will return to Volusia County Schools on Wednesday, Oct. 5, after closing last week ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Volusia County has temporarily relocated more than two dozen of its bus stops due to flooding and damage from Hurricane Ian, according to the district's website. Bus stops not listed will remain at their current locations, the district said.

Visit https://www.vcsedu.org to view a current list of impacted bus routes, locations, and estimated pickup and drop off times.