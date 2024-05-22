Expand / Collapse search

Volusia County 2024 high school graduation schedule, livestreams

By Dani Medina
Published  May 22, 2024 2:35pm EDT
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - It's commencement season in Volusia County! 

All high school graduation ceremonies will take place at the Ocean Center Convention Center in Daytona Beach. Please be sure to contact your child's school for event information, including parking and bag policies. 

Here's a look at the 2024 high school graduation schedule, according to Volusia County Schools:

Monday, May 20

Rehearsal

  • 8 a.m.: Sebreeze High School
  • 10 a.m.: DeLand High School
  • 3 p.m.: Atlantic High School

Tuesday, May 21

Graduation

Wednesday, May 22

Rehearsal

  • 8 a.m.: Mainland High School
  • 10 a.m.: Volusia Online Learning
  • 12:30 p.m.: Spruce Creek High School

Thursday, May 23

Rehearsal

  • 8 a.m.: New Smyrna Beach High School
  • 10:30 a.m.: Deltona High School
  • 1 p.m.: Pine Ridge High School

Graduation

Friday, May 24

Rehearsal

  • 10 a.m.: University High School
  • 12 p.m.: Taylor Middle-High School

Graduation

Saturday, May 25

Graduation

Sunday, May 26

Graduation

Congrats, grads!