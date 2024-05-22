Volusia County 2024 high school graduation schedule, livestreams
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - It's commencement season in Volusia County!
All high school graduation ceremonies will take place at the Ocean Center Convention Center in Daytona Beach. Please be sure to contact your child's school for event information, including parking and bag policies.
Here's a look at the 2024 high school graduation schedule, according to Volusia County Schools:
Monday, May 20
Rehearsal
- 8 a.m.: Sebreeze High School
- 10 a.m.: DeLand High School
- 3 p.m.: Atlantic High School
Tuesday, May 21
Graduation
- 7 p.m.: DeLand High School (livestream)
Wednesday, May 22
Rehearsal
- 8 a.m.: Mainland High School
- 10 a.m.: Volusia Online Learning
- 12:30 p.m.: Spruce Creek High School
Thursday, May 23
Rehearsal
- 8 a.m.: New Smyrna Beach High School
- 10:30 a.m.: Deltona High School
- 1 p.m.: Pine Ridge High School
Graduation
- 4 p.m.: Volusia Online Learning (livestream)
- 7 p.m.: Spruce Creek High School (livestream)
Friday, May 24
Rehearsal
- 10 a.m.: University High School
- 12 p.m.: Taylor Middle-High School
Graduation
- 4 p.m.: Sebreeze High School (livestream)
- 7:30 p.m.: Mainland High School (livestream)
Saturday, May 25
Graduation
- 9 a.m.: Atlantic High School (livestream)
- 12:30 p.m.: Deltona High School (livestream)
- 4 p.m.: Pine Ridge High School (livestream)
- 7:30 p.m.: New Smyrna Beach High School (livestream)
Sunday, May 26
Graduation
- 12 p.m.: University High School (livestream)
- 4 p.m.: Taylor Middle-High School (livestream)
Congrats, grads!