Volusia County pulls $600K in arts funding amid debate over drag performances

The Brief Volusia County pulled $611,000 in arts funding after objections over drag shows. Dozens of organizations are now at risk of losing critical support. Arts leaders say the cuts threaten the county’s creative and cultural future.



A heated debate over drag performances has led the Volusia County Council to pull thousands of dollars in cultural arts grants, leaving dozens of local arts organizations scrambling to cover their budgets.

The decision affects nearly three dozen programs that had been approved for funding through the county’s cultural arts grants.

What we know:

The Volusia County Council voted to withdraw $611,000 in cultural arts grants that had been designated for nearly three dozen local organizations, including theaters, museums and community arts programs.

The decision came after concerns were raised over drag performances hosted by two local theaters. Arts leaders say the loss of funding will significantly impact their operations, with some smaller organizations now facing possible closure.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the council plans to reinstate or restructure the arts funding in the future, or how remaining grant money might be redistributed.

The backstory:

The controversy began when Councilor Danny Robins cited discomfort with drag-related events held at two venues — a Rocky Horror Picture Show screening at DeLand’s Athens Theatre and a Volusia Pride Pageant at Shoestring Theatre in Lake Helen.

Robins questioned whether such performances were "family friendly" and suitable for taxpayer funding. His comments led to a broader debate over how county arts money should be allocated.

What they're saying:

Advocates warn that eliminating public support could weaken the region’s cultural vitality and harm the local economy, which benefits from arts-driven tourism and community events.

"It was a massive gut punch," said Alexa Baldwin, Athens Theatre’s executive director. "One of the things that enriches the lives of our locals so much is the many different opportunities and programs within these organizations."

Volusia County Councilmember Danny Robins defended the move, saying, "We have stormwater needs, road needs, sidewalk needs, other infrastructure needs, and the list goes on."

Baldwin countered that the drag events were not part of the funding requests.

"These are not events anywhere close to anything that we were asking for the council to support," she said.