Volusia County offers mortgage assistance to residents

article

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, May 11, Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division will begin accepting applications from homeowners who have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

Eligible households will receive mortgage assistance for up to 3 months. The amount is capped at $1,500 a month.

"The program includes assistance for eligible households for payment of late, current and, if they remain eligible, future payments," Volusia County Government said in a press release.

To qualify, applicants must have a current mortgage in their name and be able to provide a loss of income due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

MORE NEWS: Disney Springs to reopen May 20: Here's what will be required of visitors

"Additionally, the dwelling must be in Volusia County, the mortgage must have been current as of March 13."

Household maximums do apply. Visit communityassistance@volusia.org for more information.

Advertisement

Assistance will be provided on a first-ready, first-served basis.

To apply, visit www.volusia.org/C19MA. Completed applications may be submitted through the website or by mail to: Community Assistance, c/o COVID-19 Mortgage Assistance, 110 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, FL 32720.