Volusia County libraries will waive overdue fines for food donations

Volusia County public library branches are giving visitors with overdue fines a chance to clear them by donating food items.

From Nov. 7 through Nov. 30, patrons with late fees will receive a $1 reduction off their fines for each box or nonperishable canned food item they bring in.

The donations must be undamaged and unexpired. They will allow up to $25 in fines to be covered. All donated food will be used to refill local food banks.

"The Food for Fines program is part of the ninth annual Feed the Need food drive spearheaded by Volusia County Government," read a press release. "County employees are joining with other public employees from Volusia County Schools, local cities and other organizations to see who can collect the most food per full-time employee."

Last year, the Food for Fines program collected 6,400 pounds of food.