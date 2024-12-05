Volusia County leaders to address flooding concerns at town hall meeting Thursday night

Volusia County leaders plan to hold a town hall meeting Thursday evening to discuss the ongoing flooding issues the county faces.

Many areas throughout Volusia County have experienced extensive flooding, especially after Hurricane Milton moved through the area back in October.

West Volusia, also known as St. Johns County, suffered from severe damage due to flooding.

The aftermath of Hurricane Milton cost the county over 200-million dollars in repairs.

Council Member Don Dempsey, who oversees the district in the western area of Volusia County, is expected to host Thursday night's meeting.

Other council members will be present, as well.

Residents are invited to attend the public meeting where they will have the opportunity to ask questions or voice concerns.

The meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the Volusia County Council Chambers in DeLand.

For more information, click here or call Volusia County at (386) 736-2700.

