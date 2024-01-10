Volusia County hiring summer lifeguards with starting pay at $17 per hour

Volusia County is seeking summer lifeguards for employment, with a starting pay of $17 per hour and the potential to earn up to $1,750 in bonuses.

Prospective candidates interested in the selection process must attend one of the 2024 tryouts and Volusia County Beach Safety's mandatory 48-hour ocean rescue training for lifeguard recruits.

Additionally, participants must attend a 44-hour Emergency Medical Responder class and CPR course, or provide evidence of equivalent training. Applicants should be at least 16 years old by June 1 and demonstrate the ability to swim the 500-meter freestyle in under 10 minutes, swim the 50-yard freestyle in under 30 seconds, and run a half-mile in under 3 minutes and 15 seconds.

Completing the recruiting class, a background check, physical examination, and drug screening are prerequisites for employment. More information can be found at these links:

Tryout dates and locations

You may attend any date without an appointment, but you must complete the online application before or after trying out.

Saturday, March 2Ormond Beach YMCA, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 9Port Orange YMCA, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 16Ormond Beach YMCA, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 23Port Orange YMCA, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Recruit class dates:

Class 1 - March 25 to 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Class 2 - April 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

500-meter swim workshop dates: