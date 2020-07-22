Volusia County encouraging residents to wear face masks in public

article

While a mandate is not in place, the Volusia County Council is urging residents to wear face coverings in public as the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

On Tuesday, the council unanimously adopted a resolution encouraging everyone working, living, visiting or doing business in Volusia County to wear face coverings in any business where social distancing can’t be maintained.

"The resolution also encourages businesses to prohibit entry of anyone not wearing a face covering," Volusia. County Government said in an update.

Tuesday’s council action comes after a donation of more than 300,000 face masks to local residents.

“We know and believe that based on other results from other areas that the masks are what makes the difference,” said Councilwoman Barb Girtman.

Council members also said they hope the resolution will spur more businesses to require the wearing of face coverings.

“It truly comes down to personal responsibility,” said Councilwoman Heather Post. “If you’re uncomfortable going into a business that doesn’t have the mask requirement, then you have every right as an American citizen not to go into that business.”

There are a couple of exceptions to the wearing of face coverings:

Children under the age of 2

People with breathing problems or underlying medical conditions

People observing at least 6-feet of social distancing while exercising

People separated by barriers that effectively prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

So far, Volusia County has distributed more than 300,000 free facemasks to local residents and 3,500 personal protective kits to area businesses.