Florida fire forecast: High brush fire threat on Thursday, timeline, impacts

The FOX 35 Storm Team has issued a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day for Thursday due to the potential for high fire danger across Orlando and Central Florida.

Fire agencies have been fighting multiple brush fires in recent days, including the Bennett Field Fire in Daytona Beach, where flames came as close as 500 feet from homes in the Mosaic neighborhood. Officials said Tuesday that the fire was 100% contained and 160 acres.

Why is the fire risk so high?

It all comes down to low humidity and strong winds, as well as drought conditions (or lack of rain). What doesn't help is the recent winter-like temperatures that killed plants, trees, and vegetation across the region. This is essentially kindling for any spark or ignition point.

Because of this, several counties across the state have issued burn bans. Be sure to check with each county on their specific burn ban restrictions and limitations.

MAP: Florida Burn Bans

When is fire season in Florida?

While there may not be a true fire season, we tend to see more brush fires spark in late winter and early spring — essentially the months outside of hurricane season. Like hurricane season, some years can be better or worse than others.

According to the Florida Forest Service's Wildfire Map, there have been 82 wildfires reported across the state with thousands of acres burned.

What's the weather forecast for Thursday?

Winds will increase on Thursday, which will directly lead to an increase in fire threat. Gusts will be between 20-30 mph.