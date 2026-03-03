Police seek man accused of exposing himself to kids at Sanford park

The Brief Sanford Police Department is seeking help identifying a man accused of approaching two children at Mike Kirby Park. Police say he made vulgar comments and may have partially exposed himself. Residents near The Retreat at Twin Lakes are asked to check surveillance video.



Sanford police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of approaching two children at a city park and making vulgar comments.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on March 1 at Mike Kirby Park, located at 2199 Oregon Ave., according to the Sanford Police Department.

Investigators said the man also may have partially exposed himself to the children.

Police described the person as a white man with medium-length black hair and a small build. He was wearing a tan sweater and maroon pajama-style pants.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Sanford Police Department. Residents in the area of The Retreat at Twin Lakes are also asked to review surveillance footage that may help identify the suspect and share any relevant video with investigators.