Searching for an outdoor adventure with your dog? Part of Daytona Beach is dog-friendly Dec. 1

article

The Brief Volusia County officials approved part of Daytona Beach as dog-friendly. Daytona Beach is home to many trails, nature preserves and dog-friendly restaurants. Owners must keep dogs on leash and pick up dog waste.



Another beach to take your dogs in Volusia County was just approved by county officials.

What we know:

Volusia County Council voted Tuesday, Nov. 4 to approve a new dog-friendly beach area in Daytona Beach.

When can dogs go to Daytona Beach?

Dogs will be welcome at Daytona Beach starting Dec. 1.

Why visit Daytona Beach with your dogs?

Daytona Beach is home to 23 miles of white sand beaches, various hiking trails and nature preserves and several dog-friendly restaurants.

Dogs will be able to enjoy a 1.7-mile section of the shoreline from Williams Avenue to Seabreeze Boulevard during daylight hours.

The area also includes six vehicle ramps, nearly 300 off-beach parking spaces and two pedestrian walkovers.

Beach rules for dog owners

Dogs must stay on a leash and be within designated boundaries. Volusia County Animal Services will oversee enforcement.

Additionally, owners must pick up pet waste and ensure that dogs aren't disturbing wildlife or dune vegetation.

Nonprofit support

Local non-profit, Daytona Dog Beach, Inc., pledged to donate funds to cover startup costs and provide an annual supply of dog waste bags, county officials said. Group volunteers will also help with ongoing cleanup and maintenance.

Other Volusia County dog-friendly beaches

Ormond Beach became dog-friendly earlier this year, following an 18-month pilot program. The beach has welcomed over 13,000 dogs and owners, county officials said.