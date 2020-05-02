Volusia County businesses slowly reopening

article

Business has been slow on New Smyrna Beach's Flagler Avenue.

Staff at the Treats on the Beach ice cream shop said their business was down 15 percent, having to close their doors for a month.

“It was Spring Break. Easter week is one of our busiest weeks. [We] lost tens of thousands,” said Nancy York, manager of Treats on the Beach.

Just a stone's throw from the sand and surf, York said it was good to be back open.

“I was tired of sitting at home," she said. "My husband's home, so I'm glad to be back at work, yeah!”

Up and down the street, signs let shoppers know they would be reopening as soon as possible.

Some said it may still be too soon, though.

The owners of the Florida Local said they were staying closed for now.

“I think the time preparation period was just too short of a turnaround, to revamp, remerchandise and put together all the precautions for the store,” said Alonda McCarty, co-owner of the Florida Local store.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement on Wednesday that retail stores could reopen on Monday at limited capacity.

Staff at Treats on the Beach said they were prepared.

“We use a lot of sanitizer, wipes, bleach, wiping everything down. The new normal,” said Danielle Piazza, who works at Treats on the Beach.

Phase 1 rules state that retail stores can operate at 25 percent capacity and that customers must keep their distance at six feet apart.