Are bridges open in Volusia County after Tropical Storm Nicole? Here is what we know

A handful of bridges in Volusia County, Florida, have been inspected – and will reopen Thursday – after Hurricane Nicole (now downgraded to a tropical storm) made landfall and moved through the area, county officials said.

The following bridges have been inspected and cleared to open:

International Speedway Boulevard Bridge has been inspected and cleared by FDOT

Seabreeze Bridge has been inspected and cleared by FDOT

Main St. Bridge has been inspected and cleared by FDOT

North Causeway Bridge has been inspected and cleared by FDOT

South Causeway Bridge has been inspected and cleared by FDOT

All other bridges remain closed until inspected and cleared by FDOT, officials said, including the Drawbridge.

The bridges were closed Wednesday night before the storm made landfall here in Florida. Bridges are typically closed once wind speeds exceed 39 mph, or evacuations are ordered.