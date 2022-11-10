Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
10
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tornado Watch
from THU 6:02 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Are bridges open in Volusia County after Tropical Storm Nicole? Here is what we know

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:04AM
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A handful of bridges in Volusia County, Florida, have been inspected – and will reopen Thursday – after Hurricane Nicole (now downgraded to a tropical storm) made landfall and moved through the area, county officials said.

The following bridges have been inspected and cleared to open:

  • International Speedway Boulevard Bridge has been inspected and cleared by FDOT
  • Seabreeze Bridge has been inspected and cleared by FDOT
  • Main St. Bridge has been inspected and cleared by FDOT
  • North Causeway Bridge has been inspected and cleared by FDOT
  • South Causeway Bridge has been inspected and cleared by FDOT

All other bridges remain closed until inspected and cleared by FDOT, officials said, including the Drawbridge.

The bridges were closed Wednesday night before the storm made landfall here in Florida. Bridges are typically closed once wind speeds exceed 39 mph, or evacuations are ordered.