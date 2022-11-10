Are bridges open in Volusia County after Tropical Storm Nicole? Here is what we know
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A handful of bridges in Volusia County, Florida, have been inspected – and will reopen Thursday – after Hurricane Nicole (now downgraded to a tropical storm) made landfall and moved through the area, county officials said.
The following bridges have been inspected and cleared to open:
- International Speedway Boulevard Bridge has been inspected and cleared by FDOT
- Seabreeze Bridge has been inspected and cleared by FDOT
- Main St. Bridge has been inspected and cleared by FDOT
- North Causeway Bridge has been inspected and cleared by FDOT
- South Causeway Bridge has been inspected and cleared by FDOT
All other bridges remain closed until inspected and cleared by FDOT, officials said, including the Drawbridge.
The bridges were closed Wednesday night before the storm made landfall here in Florida. Bridges are typically closed once wind speeds exceed 39 mph, or evacuations are ordered.