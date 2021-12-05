Volunteers rescue distressed manatee from Florida water, zoo says

A manatee is getting a second chance at life thanks to a very special group of volunteers at the Brevard Zoo.

The manatee was reportedly found in distress at DeSoto Park near Satellite Beach.

Rescue crews pulled the sea cow from the water, the zoo said.

The animal is now said to be in the care of experts at SeaWorld Orlando.

