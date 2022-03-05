Volunteers pack food for Ukrainian refugees

Hundreds of volunteers packed into the City of Destiny church in Apopka today, packing food bound for Ukrainian refugees.

"We're making a difference," said volunteer Teresa Kemp, "we want to step up and help the people of Ukraine."

Volunteers packed more than 60,000 meals Saturday night. They say they were working as long as it takes to pack a million meals for those fleeing from Ukraine to Poland, Romania, and other bordering countries. Volunteers were packing two kinds of meals, the first is oatmeal with apples, the other is pasta with tomato sauce. All of which is going to get boxed up and sent to Eastern Europe.

Father Roman Kuzminskyi leads the Ukrainian catholic congregation in Apopka and was helping pack the meals. He says he's overwhelmed by the support he's seeing for his country and its people. "It's amazing when American people want to help Ukrainian people, it's very helpful!"

Organizers plan to load the boxes onto a plane on Sunday. They say teams in Europe are ready to receive them. "We have Ukrainian individuals, organizations, and pastors who are waiting on this stuff right now to send it in," said William Lowry, president of the non-profit group No Child Hungry.

Kuzminskyi says it shows that the world is united to help. "I want to say to the Ukrainian people, we're together. We all American people, Ukrainian people, and the whole world, we're together."