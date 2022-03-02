What is a thermobaric bomb?

Russia is accused of using thermobaric weapons or "vacuum bombs" in Ukraine. These weapons are a breach of the Geneva Convention -- guidelines for humanitarian treatment in war.

Publix to remove Russian vodka from shelves

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain, which has nearly 1,300 stores throughout the southeast, announced it is pulling all Russian-made vodka brands from its shelves to support the people of Ukraine.

Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine
A humanitarian crisis is brewing in and around Ukraine. One million people – mostly women and children – have fled the country in the first week of Russia's invasion, according to the head of the United Nations refugee agency. The United Nations has predicted that upwards of four million people may eventually have to flee Ukraine. The one million people who have left so far account for about 2% of Ukraine's population.

Biden bans Russian aircrafts from US airspace

"I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," President Joe Biden said.

Ukrainian athletes join military amid Russian invasion

Dmytro Pidruchnyi is the latest Ukrainian athlete to join the military amid the Russian invasion. Pidruchnyi was competing at the Winter Olympics in Ukraine’s national colors. Now he’s wearing a military uniform and ballistic helmet.