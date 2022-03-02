Ukranian President Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet: 'I don't bite'
“I don’t bite. What are you afraid of?” President Zelenskyy said at a Thursday news conference, directing his comments at Vladimir Putin. “Any words are more important than shots.”
Russia-Ukraine War: Agreement on safe zones for civilians to evacuate
Russian forces pressed their war Thursday on Ukraine, seizing a strategic seaport and threatening to overtake a major energy hub even as the two sides met in Belarus and negotiated safe corridors to safely evacuate citizens.
Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov’s $600M yacht seized in Germany: reports
Usmanov on Tuesday confirmed that financial actions had been taken against him
Russia-Ukraine war: Kentucky mom of 8 is desperate to rescue teen girl from Russia's attacks
Colleen Thompson and her family have been trying to adopt a Ukrainian girl for three years — now, as war rips Ukraine apart, 'they're on their knees'
What is a thermobaric bomb?
Russia is accused of using thermobaric weapons or "vacuum bombs" in Ukraine. These weapons are a breach of the Geneva Convention -- guidelines for humanitarian treatment in war.
Boeing donates $2 million to Ukraine relief efforts
Boeing announced on Thursday that it will be donating $2 million to support humanitarian response efforts in Ukraine.
Airbnb offering free housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees
Airbnb announced that they will help provide housing to some of the thousands of refugees fleeing Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
Publix to remove Russian vodka from shelves
The Lakeland-based supermarket chain, which has nearly 1,300 stores throughout the southeast, announced it is pulling all Russian-made vodka brands from its shelves to support the people of Ukraine.
NASCAR legend Richard Childress offers to send Ukraine 1 million rounds of ammunition
Childress, speaking on FOX & Friends, said he was moved by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spirit to defend his country.
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine beats Anastasia Potapova of Russia in WTA event
“All the prize money that I´m going to earn is going to be for the Ukrainian army,” Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina, who won the Monterrey Open in 2020, said. The tournament has a $31,000 prize for the champion.
Retired Army general speaks about Russian invasion
From his Orlando home, retired U.S. Army general Mike Repass says watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been emotional.
Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine
A humanitarian crisis is brewing in and around Ukraine. One million people – mostly women and children – have fled the country in the first week of Russia's invasion, according to the head of the United Nations refugee agency. The United Nations has predicted that upwards of four million people may eventually have to flee Ukraine. The one million people who have left so far account for about 2% of Ukraine's population.
White House slaps Belarus with 'sweeping restrictions,' sanctions Russian oil refining
Sanctions will hold 'Belarus accountable for enabling Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,' White House says
Maksim Chmerkovskiy returns to US from Ukraine, has emotional reunion with wife Peta Murgatroyd at airport
Maksim Chmerkovskiy had an emotional reunion with wife Peta Murgatroyd as he returned home Wednesday from Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine War: Kharkiv holds out; Russians claim to control Kherson
Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they were prepared to hold talks for the second time since the Russian invasion of its neighbor began last week.
Florida family's adoption of Ukraine children put on hold, worried for boys' safety
Russia's War on Ukraine is putting a halt to adoptions leaving families frustrated and worried about the safety of the children.
Biden bans Russian aircrafts from US airspace
"I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," President Joe Biden said.
Ukrainian athletes join military amid Russian invasion
Dmytro Pidruchnyi is the latest Ukrainian athlete to join the military amid the Russian invasion. Pidruchnyi was competing at the Winter Olympics in Ukraine’s national colors. Now he’s wearing a military uniform and ballistic helmet.
How sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower, became a symbol of solidarity and resistance
Sunflowers, the flower of Ukraine, have popped up everywhere since the Russian military assault on the country.
Chechen hit squad sent to murder Zelenskyy 'eliminated,' top Ukrainian defense official says
A team of elite commandos sent to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was "eliminated" by security forces, a top defense official said.