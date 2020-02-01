Volunteers help rehab troubled DeLand animal shelter

article

Volunteers put a fresh coat of paint on the buildings at Journey's End, a DeLand animal shelter with deep roots and a 40-year history that's recently fallen on hard times.

“We're replacing the furniture, painting the walls, replacing doors, cleaning the yard,” said Stacy Good, a shelter manager.

They were adding new buildings, sprucing-up the landscaping and generally giving a top-to-bottom makeover.

“Pretty much every room rehabbing,” said Renee Sortman, who was volunteering. “I've thought of starting my own show, Rescue Rehab!”

All of this happening after Volusia County animal control seized 16 animals from the property that officials said were in need of immediate medical attention.

Friends and supporters of the sanctuary’s 92-year-old owner, Florence Thuot, worked to bring the sanctuary up to code.

“We all got together and came down here, checked out what was going on and said we're all going to get on the road to recovery, so to speak, and help her out,” Sortman said.

Advertisement

They say the renovations should take about two weeks. They're accepting donations and looking for volunteers to help.

Their hope is that once the sanctuary's up-to-snuff, the court will give the dogs and cats back.

“They live their life here,” Good said. “This is Journey's End. They live their life to the very end.”

They say they'll be in court in mid-February for a hearing on getting back the dogs and cats.