Visit Orlando launches 'Orlando To Go' campaign on Great American Takeout Day

Visit Orlando is launching its "Orlando To Go" campaign to help support local restaurants, coinciding with #TheGreatAmericanTakeout Day, encouraging people to support restaurants and their employees by eating at least one delivery or takeout meal.

Tuesday is "Great American Takeout Day", an event created as restaurants and dining establishments struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Visit Orlando's team connected with hundreds of restaurants to determine which are currently offering take-out and delivery menu options. The website also includes links to other local listings of available dining options.

The campaign includes a website directory, VisitOrlando.com/togo, of more than 120 restaurants throughout Orlando that are now offering takeout and delivery options.



In a news release sent out on Tuesday, it said: “We must come together as a community to support our local business and the people who are employed by them,” said George Aguel, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “While we may not be able to enjoy everything our destination normally offers, we can each do our part by seeking out delivery and takeout options from Orlando’s incredible collection of restaurants who need us right now.”