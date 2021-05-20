Virginia deputy hailed as hero after lifting overturned car to free trapped woman

A deputy in Virginia single-handedly lifted an overturned car to free a woman pinned underneath.

In a body camera recording that the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office shared Tuesday on Facebook, Deputy Jon Holt can be heard pulling over in his patrol vehicle and telling dispatch that the car is "flipped upside down."

The one-minute clip at the scene of the accident on May 7 then shows Holt running to the vehicle where one child is screaming that his mother is stuck. The deputy helps another smaller child out of the car, and then he can be heard groaning as he lifts the vehicle.

"The driver was laying underneath the vehicle with her head pinned by the sunroof," the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. "Seeing the trauma her child was witnessing, Deputy J. Holt went into overdrive."

Hundreds of people have thanked Holt for his service and have called him a hero on social media, WVEC-TV reports. Holt was already honored with local and regional Top Cop Awards in February after he saved two people from a burning house last year.

"I’m just an average cop and you know, it’s what we do. And thinking of doing anything different is you know, out of the question," Holt told the station.

The sheriff’s office didn’t identify the driver. The deputy said she’s doing well.