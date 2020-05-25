Virgin Trains announces work zones, closures to lanes, railroad crossings

article

Virgin Trains (formerly Brightline) on Monday announced closures in work zones for railroad crossings and bridgework as part of Phase 2 construction of its highspeed rail from Orlando to West Palm Beach, connecting Orlando to South Florida.

Virgin Trains currently operates in Florida between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, with plans to expand to Orlando, Boca Raton, Aventura, and PortMiami.

Orange County

Orlando International Airport: Eastbound and westbound Cargo Rd. between Bear Rd. and Casa Verde Rd. (north of Orlando International Airport)Extended single lane closure in each direction through 2020 for bridgework. One lane will remain open in each direction.

SR 417 and Beachline Expressway/SR 528: Northbound SR 417 exit ramp to eastbound and westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (Exit 26) Continuous day-time shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Northbound SR 417 at Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (milepost 24 to 26) Continuous day-time shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Southbound SR 417 at Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (milepost 26 to 24)Continuous day-time shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 to southbound SR 417 (milepost 12-15)Continuous day-time shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 at Narcoossee Rd.: Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 exit ramp to Narcoossee Rd. (Exit 13)Extended single lane closure on exit ramp through 2021 for bridgework.; Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 exit ramp to Narcoossee Rd. (Exit 13)Continuous day-time shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 entrance ramp from Narcoossee Rd.Continuous day-time shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beachline Expressway/SR 528: Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between Narcoossee Rd. and SR 417 (milepost 13-15)Continuous day-time shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between SR 417 and Innovation Way (milepost 16-18)Continuous day-time shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between Dallas Blvd. and SR 520 (milepost 27-28)Continuous day-time shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between SR 520 and Dallas Blvd. (milepost 28-27)Continuous day-time shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Brevard County

Beachline Expressway/SR 528: Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (milepost 34-40) Day-time single lane closure, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, May 30 (excluding Wednesday, May 27).; Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (milepost 42-44) Day-time shoulder closure, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, May 30.; Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (milepost 32-36) Day-time and night-time single lane closure through Saturday, May 30 (excluding Wednesday, May 27). 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday through Sunday; Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (milepost 42-44) Day-time single lane closure, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 2.

Beachline Expressway/SR 528 and Interstate 95 (I-95): Southbound I-95 at the Beachline Expressway/SR 528 Interchange (Exit 205) Day-time single lane closure, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 26 through Saturday, June 6 (excluding Wednesday, May 27).; Northbound I-95 at the Beachline Expressway/SR 528 Interchange (Exit 205) Day-time single lane closure, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 26 through Saturday, June 6 (excluding Wednesday, May 27).; Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR-528 between Industry Rd. (Exit 45) and I-95 (Exit 42) Full road closure, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Thursday night, May 28 through Friday morning, May 29. The closure is necessary to shift westbound SR 528 traffic into a new alignment.

Detour Information:

Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 traffic wishing to continue west on SR 528 will be directed to exit at Clearlake Rd. (Exit 45A), travel south on Clearlake Rd. to SR 524, travel west on SR 524 to I-95, and travel north on I-95 to access westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (Exit 205B).

Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 traffic wishing to access I-95 will be directed to exit at Clearlake Rd. (Exit 45A), travel south on Clearlake Rd. to SR 524 and travel west on SR 524 to access northbound and southbound I-95.

Southbound Industry Rd. at Beachline Expressway/SR 528: Night-time full lane closure, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Thursday evening, June 4 through Friday morning, June 5. The closure is necessary to shift traffic to a new ramp alignment.

Detour Information:

Southbound Industry Rd. traffic wishing to access westbound SR 528 will be directed to travel east via Cidco Rd. to US-1 and travel south on US-1 to access westbound SR 528.

Southbound Industry Rd. traffic wishing to continue south on Industry Rd. will be directed to travel east via Cidco Rd. to US-1, travel south on US-1 to SR 528, and travel west on SR 528 to Industry Rd. (Exit 45A).

Railroad Crossings

Melbourne – Railroad Crossing at Prospect Ave. (LONGTERM CLOSURE): Full road closure, beginning May 26, 2020 through May 2022 for bridge work at Crane Creek. The crossing will be fully closed until the completion of work.

Detour Information:

Eastbound Prospect Ave. traffic wishing to continue east will be directed to Stone St., travel south on Stone St. to WH Jackson St., travel east on WH Jackson St. to US-1, and travel north on US-1 to access Prospect Ave.

Westbound Prospect Ave. traffic wishing to continue west will be directed to US-1, travel south on US-1 to WH Jackson St., travel west on WH Jackson St. to Stone St. and travel north on Stone St. to access Prospect Ave.

Bridges

Melbourne - E. Melbourne Ave. between Henley St. and Depot Dr.: Day-time single lane closure, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, May 28. The closure is necessary to locate utility lines.

Melbourne – Crane Creek: Day-time pile driving operations, beginning the week of May 25 to install a temporary work trestle (platform) for cranes on the east side of the existing bridge (south bank). Demolition work to begin in June 2020.

Palm Bay – Turkey Creek: Day-time bridgework operations, including clearing and grubbing, beginning in June 2020.

Grant-Valkaria – Goat Creek: Day-time bridgework operations, beginning the week of June 8 for crane mobilization on the west side of the existing bridge (south bank). Demolition work, including pile driving, is expected to begin in mid-June 2020.

Brevard and Indian River Counties

Bridges

Sebastian – Sebastian River: Day-time pile driving operations, beginning the week of May 25 to install a temporary work trestle (platform) for cranes on the west side of the existing bridge (south bank). Demolition work is expected to begin in late-May/early-June 2020.