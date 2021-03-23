Vigil to be held in Orlando for Asian hate crime victims

People will gather in Orlando on Tuesday to send prayers and love to the victims of the Atlanta shootings last week.

The vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the UCF reflecting pond for all Asians who are victims of hate crimes.

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, the family of the victims are calling for justice as the accused gunman faces charges for the murder of eight people. Police say that last week, he opened first at three different spas. Six of the victims were Asian and seven were female.

Community members are calling for hate crimes charges to still be considered on the basis of sex.

Georgia's state legislature is also considering a bill that is meant to prevent more mass shootings. The legislation would institute a five-day waiting period for anyone buying a gun in Georgia. The accused gunman reportedly bought his gun the same day.

Opponents argue that five days is too long for law-abiding citizens to wait.

