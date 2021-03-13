Vigil planned for family killed in Orlando crash

A vigil will be held to honor the two women and three kids who were killed in a horrific crash in Orlando this week.

The vigil will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the crash site at the intersection of Clarcona Ocoee Road and Gaymar Drive.

The three children who died were a five-month-old baby boy and five and four-year-old girls. The two women were 30-years-old and 25-years-old.

RELATED: 'I could imagine them calling my name': Grandpa of kids killed in Orlando crash talks to FOX 35

"We had a Hyundai passenger vehicle with six occupants inside that was traveling westbound on Clarcona Ocoee Road. The driver attempted to make a left turn on Gaymar Drive. As she made the left turn, an eastbound Suburban collided with the side of the Hyundai," said FHP Lt. Montes. "Inside the Hyundai, we had three children pronounced deceased on scene, and [two adult women]. Both drivers survived."

Advertisement

The children's grandfather, Pastor Anthony Oliver, is heartbroken. Not only did he lose his grandbabies, but he also lost his two daughters.

RELATED: FHP: 3 children among those killed in 'horrific' Orlando crash

"Just imagining that final impact and what my kids were going through and what my grandchildren were saying and I couldn't be there to protect them."

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.