Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall coming to Sanford park for Veteran's Day

Dozens of law enforcement officers and patriots on their motorcycles are arriving at CS Lee Park to get ready to escort the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to Fort Mellon Park in historic downtown Sanford.

Inside the trailer is a 288-foot wide replica of the Washington DC Memorial.

This Traveling Memorial stands as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War. It was made for the purpose of helping heal and rekindle friendships and to allow people the opportunity to visit loved ones in their home town who otherwise may not be able to make the trip to Washington.

The wall will be available for viewing 24 hours a day through Veterans Day on Monday.

There will be an opening ceremony on Friday at 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Each day the memorial is at the park, there will be a flag-raising ceremony, complete with the performing of the national anthem and a retreat to the colors and taps.